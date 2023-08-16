Ukraine loses up to 100 men in attempts to cross Dnieper River since early August

GENICHESK, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 400 servicemen in the Kherson area from August 1 to 15, including up to 100 soldiers during attempts to cross the Dnieper River, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said.

"The Kiev regime continues to throw its personnel at our positions in the Kherson Region for slaughter. According to official information, from August 1 to August 15 in the Kherson area the enemy's losses in manpower amounted to about 400 fighters. And up to 100 of them - in boats while trying to cross or land on our shore," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo added that the Russian forces destroyed "18 howitzers, including three US-made M777 howitzers, 22 mortars, three self-propelled artillery systems, one Grad MLRS, three self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems of foreign production, about 30 vehicles and an ammunition depot" while suppressing enemy fire from across the river.

"Three dozen enemy positions and sites were defeated by artillery and mortar fire," Saldo added. He noted that a significant part of the personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is mobilized. "There are cases when units refuse to carry out senseless orders of the command," the regional head said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military has been strongly influenced by the adopted NATO command methodology: officers are not allowed to appear at combat positions, ordinary soldiers do not see them for weeks. "The role of commanders is only to lead soldiers to the slaughter," Saldo said.