GENICHESK, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed five Ukrainian boats in the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours, regional emergency services told reporters.

"The battlegroup Dnepr destroyed in the Kherson Region one boat, four Ukrainian fighters, Grad MLRS with a crew of three people and ammunition. The battlegroup Dnepr destroyed in the Kakhovka area four boats, 15 Ukrainian fighters, two crews of 120 mm mortars and their ammunition. Enemy losses: seven Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated, four received wounds of different severities," the source said.

A Ukrainian position with five servicemen was destroyed in the island zone. Seven fighters were wounded, three vehicles were disabled.