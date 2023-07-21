Russian forces wipe out US-, Polish-made artillery guns in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and a Polish-manufactured Krab motorized artillery gun of the Ukrainian army near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Friday.

"In counter-battery fire, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and D-30 howitzers at the enemy’s firing positions near the settlements of Viyemka and Seversk, an armored personnel carrier near the village of Krasnoye, foreign-made Krab and Paladin self-propelled artillery guns in Konstantinovka, a 120mm mortar near Pervomaiskoye and two 152mm 2A65 guns near Ostrov and Dalneye in the Maryinka direction," the spokesman said.

In the Lisichansk and Soledar-Artyomovsk directions, the battlegroup’s surface-to-air missile systems destroyed four enemy aircraft-type drones. In addition, the crew of a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower near Maloilyinovka, the spokesman said.