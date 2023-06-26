Senior Russian diplomat, Chinese government envoy discuss Korean Peninsula — MFA

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has discussed with Special Representative of the Chinese Government Li Xiaoming the situation on the Korean Peninsula amid the ongoing tensions there, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation on the Korean Peninsula against the background of the persisting tension there due to the unprecedented build-up of disproportionate military activity by the US and its allies in recent years, as well as the implementation of joint nuclear planning efforts," the ministry said.

It was emphasized at the meeting that such ambitions "provoke escalation and an arms race, and undermine peace and strategic stability in the region of Northeast Asia." "Russia and China will continue joint efforts to promote relevant joint initiatives to bolster the process of political and diplomatic settlement of nuclear and other problems in the sub-region based on the legitimate security concerns of the states involved," the Foreign Ministry added.