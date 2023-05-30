Russia to be appropriately represented at BRICS summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will participate in the BRICS summit at an appropriate level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia will take part in this summit at a proper level," the spokesman said, answering the question whether President Vladimir Putin participates in the summit that will take place in South Africa in late August.

Peskov promised to give "all the details" later. "Russia attributes great importance to development of this integration format," the Kremlin Spokesman said, referring to BRICS.