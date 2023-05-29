Greenpeace gets tagged as undesirable organization in Russia

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s ministry of justice has put Greenpeace International on its list of undesirable organizations.

"The Russian ministry of justice added Greenpeace International (Stichting Greenpeace Council, the Netherlands), an international non-government non-profit organization, to the list of foreign and international non-government organizations whose activity is recognized as undesirable in Russia," it said on Monday.

The move was made in accordance with parts 1, 4, and 7 of article 3.1 of Russia’s federal law on measures against persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms and the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens based on the decision of the first deputy prosecutor general dated May 18, 2023.

On May 19, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office declared Greenpeace an undesirable organization.