Some Central Asian countries signal they could join sanctions on Russia — deputy minister

TOMSK, May 16. /TASS/. Some Central Asian countries are signaling that they could join Western sanctions on Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.

He made the statement at the third Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club in Tomsk.

"Even as we share the view that unilateral economic restrictions are unacceptable and illegitimate, some Central Asian countries nevertheless do not want to take risks and indicate they are prepared to comply with Western restrictive measures," the deputy minister said.

According to Galuzin, Russia does not dictate to anyone what external and domestic policies to pursue, "when it does not contradict mutual obligations, including those within the CSTO, EAEU and CIS."

"We are confident that this much is clearly visible and understood in the Central Asian capitals: Artificial destruction of ties with Russia can result in more serious damage than the costs of the notorious secondary sanctions," he went on to say.

The deputy minister said Russia is focused on consistently strengthening the strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia.

The Valdai Club conference entitled "Russia and Central Asia: Aligning With a Changing World" is taking place on May 16 and 17 at Tomsk State University.