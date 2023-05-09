Russia doesn’t see unfriendly people, but unfriendly governments — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia, unlike the West, does not regard individual peoples as hostile, but it does recognize hostile governments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We don't have hostile peoples. This is a significant distinction, and this is how we interpret the president's signal. This is the key difference between our policy and the line of our Western opponents in the current geopolitical environment of extreme confrontation. The Russian president stressed that there are no unfriendly peoples for us. But, of course, there are unfriendly governments," he said.

Ryabkov called attention to the fact that Western politicians are "totally absorbed by Russophobia." "Attempts to present any holder of a Russian passport as an adversary are the alpha and omega of the information campaign that has been going on in the West for many years and is especially active, outrageous in terms of the methods that are used after the start of the special military operation," the diplomat concluded.