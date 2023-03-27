European Union’s collapse not far off, says Russian security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Europeans are unlikely to continue tolerating the unjustified ‘supranational superstructure’ pushing them into open conflict with Moscow, so the collapse of the European Union is not far off, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The collapse of the European Union is not far off. Clearly, the Europeans will not tolerate this supranational superstructure, which not only fails to justify itself, but pushes the Old World into open conflict with our country. The US is ready to fight Russia not only to the last Ukrainian, but also to the last European," he pointed out.

Patrushev recalled that during the Cold War, the Pentagon was ready to turn Europe into a radioactive desert at the slightest danger from the USSR. "It is unlikely that something has changed in the minds of American strategists," he noted.

According to the Russian security chief, the paradox is that Washington has a direct interest in the collapse of the European Union: "to eliminate its economic competitor, not to allow Europe to prosper at the expense of cooperation with Russia." "The Americans have already gone to great lengths to ensure that the Old World be stripped of its status as an economic power. This is largely why Washington has been spinning the story of anti-Russian sanctions," he recalled.

Patrushev pointed out that at the moment the EU's economic model, which was "based on a combination of cheap energy resources from Russia and advanced European technology" is being radically changed. "The implementation of joint plans with Washington to reduce raw material and technological dependence on Beijing will strike no less of a blow to Europe," he warned.

Leading Role

In addition, Patrushev continued, the EU is in a "migration impasse": many of those who come there not only do not want to integrate into the European community, but also "create their own customs, forcing the local authorities and population to live by their laws." Representatives of criminal groups and militants go to Europe, the Russian security chief pointed out.

"The perpetrators of the high-profile terrorist attacks of recent years in London, Brussels and Paris were EU citizens who came from national enclaves that already existed in Europe. If we recall that Al-Qaeda, IS (both terrorist organizations are outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other terrorist organizations were created in their time by the US, and terrorists in Syria and Iraq are trained by CIA instructors, then it is possible that the same people are behind the preparation of terrorist attacks in Europe. Their purpose is to destabilize the situation on the continent, as the United States does not care about its future," he pointed out.

Summing up, Patrushev stressed that Russia would retain its special role on the continent, despite the attempts of its opponents. "The US dominates Europe, ignoring the fact that the leading role on the continent has historically belonged to Russia. In the 19th century, it was the Russian Empire, in the 20th century, the Soviet Union. And so it will be in the 21st century," he concluded.