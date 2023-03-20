MELITOPOL, March 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has practically stopped using precision munitions and kamikaze drones in the Zaporozhye area that can evidence its attempt to amass armaments ahead of a potential offensive in the region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Monday.

"The adversary side is actually using no precision weapons now. The deliveries are underway and are increasing but they do not expend them, which testifies to force amassment. Their attack, their full-scale offensive will be accompanied by strikes from HIMARS [multiple launch rocket systems] and M777 guns, using guided munitions and shells, and the mass employment of kamikaze drones. We know that the adversary side has a great amount of them but they are being employed on a limited scale now," the regional official said.

The amassment of precision munitions and drones by the Ukrainian side and the Kiev regime’s attempts to conduct reconnaissance by fire in the Zaporozhye area are related to the preparations for the offensive, Rogov said.

To my mind, they are amassing armaments to start active combat operations and deliver a guaranteed strike on our reconnoitered positions, strikes on command posts to deprive us of coordination, depots and military hardware sites. I believe that this will be a simultaneous strike, following which their armor and infantry will push forward," the regional official explained.

As Rogov told TASS earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian military made at least seven attempts to conduct reconnaissance by fire on the Zaporozhye frontline over the past week.