Russia to spare no effort to thwart any threats to Crimea, vows Putin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to thwart security threats to Crimea and Sevastopol, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday.

"Evidently, issues of security are of top priority for Crimea and Sevastopol, especially today," he said at a government meeting on Crimea and Sevastopol’s socio-economic development.

The president stressed that despite all the challenges and difficulties the authorities will continue efforts to ensure the accelerated socio-economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol. He also pledged that steps will be taken to improve people’s living standards, increase people’s incomes, boost the regional investment, industrial, agrarian, and tourist potential, support business initiatives, create new jobs, implement concrete projects in the areas of transport and energy infrastructure, housing and utilities, public health, education, and culture.