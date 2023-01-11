Diplomat says Russia, China to boost trade turnover to $200 bln ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Beiling may boost bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln ahead of schedule, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with TASS.

"We are fully confident that Sino-Russian cooperation will gain traction, whereas the goal of bringing bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln set by heads of our states will be achieved ahead of schedule," he said. The two sides have set the task of reaching this level by 2024. Mutual trade hits fresh all-time highs each time, the diplomat noted, adding that its 2022 level is expected to exceed $180 bln.

Thanks to joint efforts in recent years "bilateral practical cooperation has been expanding gradually despite the negative consequences of the pandemic," Zhang Hanhui added.