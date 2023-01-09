National spatial data system goes live in Russian pilot regions — official

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A national spatial data system has been launched in a pilot regime in Tatarstan, Irkutsk, Krasnodar and Perm Regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday.

"Since the start of last year, we started implementing the state program for creation of the national spatial data system approved by the Russian government. Pilot operation of the integrated digital platform was launched in December 2022 in four regions: the Republic of Tatarstan, the Krasnodar Region, the Perm Region, and the Irkutsk Region," Khusnullin said, as cited on the government’s website.

The system will contain public data on the territory, including land and real estate details, and baseline services focusing on individuals and professional market players, the official noted. Development of the spatial data system and the integrated electronic map base is planned to be completed by 2030, thereby consolidating scattered details on land and other real estate across the country, Khusnullin added.

Particular attention is being paid to the maximum conversion of all services and processes into electronic form, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. In particular, the share of electronic registration of mortgage transactions already exceeds 75%.