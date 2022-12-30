Integration of Russia’s new regions in full swing — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The process of integrating Russia’s new regions is in full swing, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday, adding that the prime task was to ensure security in these territories.

"The process of integrating these republics (DPR and LPR - TASS) into Russia’s legal, economic, social and security space is in full swing," Peskov said. "Of course, the main thing for us is to ensure the security of these regions as soon as possible," Peskov stressed, recalling that "ensuring the safety of civilians who live there is the main goal of the [special military] operation."

"Our primary goal is to let these territories firmly take their worthy place among all entities of the Russian Federation," Peskov said, while speaking about the adoption of the DPR and LPR’s constitutions.

Earlier, on December 30, the DPR’s legislature adopted a constitution that contains ten chapters and 83 articles. The LPR adopted its constitution the very same day.

From September 23 through 27, referendums were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, on the issue of joining Russia. The overwhelming majority of residents favored such a move. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of regions signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia. On October 4, Putin signed laws on the ratification of treaties on the admission of the DPR and LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation.