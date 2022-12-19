Donetsk shelled with NATO-made JROF-M rockets

DONETSK, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk on December 18 with the use of JROF-M rockets supplied to Ukraine from NATO countries, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"The enemy conducted fire from multiple rocket launchers from their positions near the settlement of Sokol, using JROF-M rockets, produced and supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the Center, around 25 infrastructure facilities and residential houses were damaged.

A massive rocket strike was delivered by Ukrainian troops on Donetsk on Sunday evening. Several rockets hit the Kalinin Hospital in Donetsk, Donbass’ largest clinic, damaging two of its buildings, including a children’s neurosurgery department. One of the rockets hit a hospital ward, killing one patient and wounding another one.

The JROF-M is a Slovak-made 122.4mm rocket that can be fired from any multiple rocket launcher of this caliber. It has a heavier warhead and a longer range than Soviet RS 9M22 and 9M28 rockets.