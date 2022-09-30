‘Open skies’ mode will be introduced in Kaliningrad from October 1 for 2 years — regulator

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The "open skies" mode will be introduced at the Khrabrovo airport in Russia’s Kaliningrad region from October 1 for two years, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"From October 1, 2022, the "open skies" mode is introduced at the Kaliningrad airport. This mode allows foreign airlines to operate flights to/from Kaliningrad using the third, fourth, fifth and seventh freedom of airspace," the report says.

The Russian aviation authorities decided to liberalize air traffic with Kaliningrad following the appeal of the governor of the Kaliningrad region.

New opportunities will allow the Khrabrovo airport to expand the geography of flights from the region and attract new air carriers, the Federal Air Transport Agency emphasized.