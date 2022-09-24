West’s hysteria about current referendums is revealing, says Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The hysteria in Western capitals concerning the current referendums ongoing in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as well as in the liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions is telling, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Saturday following his participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I would like to comment forthwith on some of the remarks that are heard nowadays from Washington, London, Brussels and other Western capitals concerning the referendums, which are being held these days in the DPR, LPR and the liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. The hysteria we are witnessing is quite revealing. The direct expression of citizens’ will has long ceased to be a form of establishing control over this or that territory, which the West accepts and supports," the Russian minister said.