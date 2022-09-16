Kremlin aide praises SCO as platform for dialogue between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) summit provided the leaders of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan with the perfect opportunity to discuss the border situation, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told Channel One on Friday.

"The SCO platform gave the leaders of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan a chance to meet today, they are currently holding a conversation," he noted. "It is the perfect opportunity to discuss the current critical situation," Ushakov added.

Tensions rose on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on September 14. According to Bishkek, Tajik border guards crossed the border in the Bulak-Bashy area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken District on Wednesday and "took up combat positions." In response to Kyrgyz troops’ demand to leave the territory, Tajik border guards opened fire and a shootout ensued. Armed clashes later took place in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. Kyrgyzstan said that two service members and three civilians had suffered injuries.