Russia, Iran develop energy cooperation, strengthening independence — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran develop cooperation in nuclear energy and in the oil and gas sector, which strengthens their independence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossei Amir-Abdollahian.

"Our energy collaboration with Iran is expanding. Along with nuclear energy, with the Bushehr nuclear power plant project, where work on the second and third blocks is already underway, today we discussed financial concerns, which demand special attention. Russian enterprises are making plans and are already putting them into action with their Iranian partners," the minister stressed.

Lavrov said earlier that Russian payment system Mir will soon be integrated with Iranian system Shetab.