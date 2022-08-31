EU foreign ministers agree to freeze agreement with Russia that eases visa rules

PRAGUE, August 31. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of 27 European Union countries agreed to fully suspend the deal with Russia that eases visa rules, which will reduce the number of issued visas and make the process harder, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said at a news conference on Wednesday following a meeting of the EU Council in Prague.

"We agreed on <...> full suspension of the European Union-Russia visa facilitation agreement," he said. "This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states. It's going to be more difficult, it's going to take longer."

Borrell said it was an approach shared by all EU members. He said there had been an increase in border crossings from Russia into neighboring states since mid-July, which "has become a security risk for these neighboring states."