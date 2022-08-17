Date of ministerial meeting on JCPOA should be determined after talks — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The format and dates of a ministerial meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program should be determined following the completion of negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are in favor of the negotiators fully completing their work first. Then it will be possible to consider the issue of the format and specific dates of the ministerial meeting," he said.

According to the diplomat, a "restoration package" on the JCPOA may be approved at the ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iranian nuclear deal within the framework of a final stage of talks on its revival. "Regarding the meeting at the level of foreign ministers in order to summarize the negotiation process and officially approve the ‘restoration package’ on the JCPOA, such an idea has been expressed," he said.

On Tuesday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iranian nuclear deal within the framework of a final stage of talks on its revival may happen as early as this or next week.

The Joint Commission on implementing the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program consists of Russia, the UK, Germany, China, Iran, and France. Prior to exiting the deal, the US was also part of the commission.