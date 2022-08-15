Shoigu, Guterres discuss safe functioning of Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have held a telephone conversation to discuss the safe operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media.

"On August 15, 2022 Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for discussing the conditions for the safe functioning of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," the Defense Ministry said.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is currently under the control of Russian forces. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, air defense systems repelled the attacks, but some shells hit infrastructure and the area of nuclear waste storage.