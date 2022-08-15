Kiev regime delivers 25 strikes on Zaporozhye NPP over past 2 hours — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military delivered about 25 heavy artillery strikes from US M777 howitzers against Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) over the past two hours, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration said on Monday.

"Over the past two hours, about 25 heavy artillery strikes were delivered on the peaceful town - the area of the NPP and the town’s residential quarters - from 777 guns [American M777 howitzers]," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under the control of the Russian army. Over the last few days, the Kiev regime has delivered several strikes against the station’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe. It consists of six power units and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine.

Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power.