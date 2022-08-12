Diplomat says Russia warned US of ‘points of no return’ in bilateral relations

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia has warned the US about the points of no return, after which a rupture of diplomatic relations is possible, Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, told TASS in an interview.

The diplomat was asked whether the possibility of lowering diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington was being considered. "I would not like to go into hypothetical speculation about what is possible and what is not possible in the current turbulent situation, when Westerners led by the United States have trampled on international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice," Darchiev said.

"In this context, I would like to mention the legislative initiative currently being discussed in Congress to declare Russia a 'country sponsor of terrorism'. If passed, it would mean that Washington would have to cross the point of no return, with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, up to their lowering or even breaking them off. The US side has been warned," the head of the Foreign Ministry department stressed.