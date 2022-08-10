Ukraine’s military had a stock of 90 rockets carrying Lepestok mines — DPR militia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military had a stock of about 90 Uragan rockets carrying Lepestok anti-personnel mines, with which it has been shelling the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for about a week now, Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Wednesday.

"According to our data, they had about 90 such Uragan rockets carrying these Lepestok mines," Basurin said in a live broadcast on Russia’s TV Channel One.

The Ukrainian military has also begun to bombard the community of Makeyevka in the DPR with Uragan rockets to remotely lay minefields. By now, the DPR has already registered two instances of field engineers stepping on Lepestok mines in clearing the territory of explosives, the spokesman said.

The PFM-1 Lepestok is a Soviet pressure-type anti-personnel mine. These mines can be scattered remotely by launching rockets with cluster munitions. The mine’s casing is made of plastic in colors that make it extremely difficult to detect. The mines are extremely dangerous for civilians as their unusual shape makes it difficult to see a dangerous object.

According to the latest data, the DPR has registered over 35 instances of civilians wounded by Lepestok mines. One civilian died of wounds sustained in the blast.