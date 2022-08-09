Putin discusses Jewish Agency with his Israeli counterpart — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed the situation around the Jewish Agency (Sokhnut) in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

Moscow’s Basmanny district court told TASS on July 21 that the Russian Justice Ministry demanded the Jewish Agency, which enjoys the status of an autonomous non-profit organization, be terminated.

"There is a problem with the functioning in the Russian Federation of an organization representing the interests of the Jewish Agency (Sokhnut). It was agreed that contacts in this regard will be continued through the relevant departments of both countries," the statement said.

The Jewish Agency (Sokhnut) is an Israel-based international organization specializing in repatriation of Jews and assistance to returnees.