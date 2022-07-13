North Korean ambassador presents document of recognition to DPR envoy to Russia

DONETSK, July 13. /TASS/. North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol has presented a document on Pyongyang’s recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to DPR Ambassador to Moscow Olga Makeyeva.

"North Korean Ambassador Sin Hong-chol has presented a document on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic to DPR Ambassador Olga Makeyeva," the DPR embassy said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

The ambassadors agreed on further steps to establish diplomatic relations. Makeyeva expressed confidence that "cooperation between countries, which now has official status, will be fruitful and mutually beneficial."

DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on July 12 that talks were underway with North Korea on the DPR’s recognition. On Wednesday, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin announced that North Korea had recognized the DPR.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Russia established diplomatic relations with both the DPR and LPR on February 22, 2022.

South Ossetia recognized the DPR and LPR as independent states in 2014, establishing diplomatic relations with Donetsk in May 2017 and with Lugansk in May 2019. Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania signed decrees recognizing the independence of the two republics on February 25, 2022, and in early March, Abkhazia established diplomatic ties with them. On June 29, Syria decided to recognize both Donbass republics. In response, Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Damascus.