Over 477 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine in past day

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. More than 477 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in the Donetsk and People’s Republic (DPR) and in Ukraine’s southern regions during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted on July 12, 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 477.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 42,722.9 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,297 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 45,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.