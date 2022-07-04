Process of LPR’s liberation is irreversible, says senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has congratulated residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on the liberation from neo-Nazis and stressed that the process is irreversible.

"My heartiest congratulations to the people of the Lugansk People’s Republic on its liberation from neo-Nazis! The process is already irreversible. The Kiev junta with all of its weapons and munitions will never be back on this soil," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) and the leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He slammed the statements by Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexey Arestovich that Ukrainian forces conducted "a successful military operation" in the LPR as a "lie bordering nonsense."

"Kiev is again acting in its deceitful role. [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s adviser Arestovich described the situation around the battles for Lisichansk as a ‘successful military operation of the Ukrainian army.’ It is a lie bordering nonsense. Indeed, the military operation was successful, but is was conducted not by the Ukrainian army but against it," he noted.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that Lisichansk, the last large LPR city that Kiev had held and several neighboring communities were under the control of the LPR People’s Militia.