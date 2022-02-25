Ukrainian military deploys Grad rocket launchers in Kiev — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces deployed Grad multiple launch rocket systems in Shevchenko Square in Kiev to deliver strikes against the Gostomel aerodrome, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The latest intelligence data shows that Grad multiple rocket launchers have been deployed in Shevchenko Square in Kiev to deliver strikes against the area of the Gostomel aerodrome," the spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.