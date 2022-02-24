Putin to discuss bilateral, regional issues with Pakistan’s Prime Minister

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Thursday.

Imran Khan arrived at Moscow at the invitation of the Russian leader. He is the first Prime Minister of Pakistan visiting Russia in more than two decades.

Bilateral relations and regional topics will be in the agenda, the Kremlin’s press service said. "It is planned to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and share opinions on current regional topics, including the situation in South Asia," the Kremlin said.