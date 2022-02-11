Moscow calls on Kiev to show courage and implement Minsk agreements - top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine must show courage and fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"If the Ukrainian authorities are really interested in ending the conflict in Donbass, they must first of all show courage and fulfill their obligations under the Minsk agreements. The goal of the mediators - Russia, Germany, and France - is to help them with this," he said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the Contact Group - Kiev, Donetsk, and Lugansk - is the main negotiating platform for the settlement of the internal Ukrainian crisis. According to him, during the last meetings within this mechanism on January 26 and February 9, "the Ukrainian side continued to engage in open sabotage". "The task of the Normandy format is to boost activities of the Contact Group, to help Kiev fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements," Rudenko explained.