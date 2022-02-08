Putin to discuss development of bilateral relations with Kazakh President on Thursday

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow on February 10, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"Plans are in store to discuss the state and prospects for the further development of the entire range of Russian-Kazakh allied relations, issues of integration cooperation in the Eurasian space, and current global issues," the press service says.

Earlier, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali announced Tokayev’s upcoming visit to Moscow. As Uali wrote on his Facebook, the working visit of the Kazakh leader to Moscow will take place on February 10-11. He added that on February 11, the president of the republic is to meet with Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov in Kazan and visit a number of large industrial enterprises.

Tokayev has also stated earlier that he plans to visit Moscow in mid-February and ink long-term agreements with Russia. He noted that the relations between both countries have always been close, constructive and of a partnership nature.