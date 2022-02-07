Many UNSC sanction regimes have grown obsolete — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 7, /TASS/. Russia insists that many sanction regimes imposed by the United Nations Security Council no longer meet the current situation, Russia’s First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"We believe that many of the existing sanction regimes of the Security Council do not correspond to the actual situation and hamper national governments’ plans in the areas of the development of the state system and socio-economic development," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"As an example, I can cite, for instance, the Central African Republic and Sudan. The ongoing sanctions against Guinea Bissau look like an absolute anachronism," he noted.

"Collateral damage from sanctions should be taken seriously. It has a destructive impact on national economies, people’s lives, and wellbeing," he stressed. "This problem has only gotten worse amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.".