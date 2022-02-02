Beijing supports Moscow’s security guarantee demands — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 2./TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday that China supported Moscow’s security guarantee demands.

"Beijing supports Moscow’s demands regarding security guarantees," the Kremlin aide said. "China shares the position that the security of one state cannot be ensured through damaging the security of another country," Ushakov said.

He emphasized that it is impossible to achieve regional security through the strengthening of military alliances. "Regional stability cannot be ensured through the strengthening of military alliances. The Chinese side calls for creating an efficient mechanism to ensure security in Europe through talks," Ushakov said.

He also stressed that Moscow and Beijing shared the same vision on the need to shape fairer polycentric world order. "We have similar or the same positions on a sizable part of international matters. We are unanimously in favor of a world order based on international law, the central role of the UN and its Charter," the Kremlin aide went on to say. According to him, Moscow and Beijing don’t accept unilateral sanctions and foreign interference in the affairs of sovereign states.

Focusing on the January unrest in Kazakhstan, he emphasized the extreme importance of China’s support of the efforts of Russia and the CSTO security bloc to stabilize the situation.