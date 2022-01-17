Iranian president to address Russian lower house on January 20 — senior legislator

MOSCOW, January 17./TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will address a meeting of the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament on Thursday, January 20, First Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov said on Monday after a Duma Council meeting.

"On Thursday, the meeting will begin with a speech of the president of Iran," Zhukov said.

Late last year, Iranian cabinet spokesperson Bahadori Jahromi said President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia at the start of 2022 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin

On Friday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin and his Iranian counterpart would take inventory of the entire bilateral agenda during Raisi’s upcoming visit to Russia.