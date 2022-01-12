US needs to remove its military capabilities from Russian borders, envoy insists

WASHINGTON, January 12. / TASS /. Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov called on Washington to abandon the aggressive rhetoric of foreign expansion and remove its military potential from Russian borders.

"We have nowhere to retreat. NATO has crept up to the Russian borders. Tries to dominate not only on land, but also at the sea and in the air. We will not allow the developments that would undermine the independence and sovereignty of the Russian Federation," the envoy pointed out.

Antonov recalled that "the United States, together with Russia, had a special responsibility for international peace and security," as stated in the UN Charter. "It’s time to abandon the aggressive rhetoric of foreign expansion, and think about how future generations will live together. To do this, you need to do very little - respect your neighbor, avoid threats and move your military potential away from the Russian borders," the diplomat said.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees took place on January 9-10 in Geneva. The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels, while the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Permanent Council in Vienna will be held on January 13.