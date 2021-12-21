Putin signs law barring governors from being called ‘presidents’

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the organization of power in Russian regions, which sets a single term length for all region heads, and prohibits these positions from being occupied for more than two consecutive terms. The document has been published on the official legal information website.

The law also defines a single title for the top officials: "head of the region of the Russian Federation." Meanwhile, the regional constitution or charter may provide an additional title, but the word "president" is now not allowed.

The law was passed by the State Duma on December 14 and approved by the Federation Council on December 15. It will enter into effect on June 1, except for certain clauses.