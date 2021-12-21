Moscow expects meaningful, clear response to security proposals, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. There are signals on the US’ and NATO’s readiness to address the agreements guaranteeing Russia’s security, though Moscow will not be satisfied with any attempts to talk down the issue, President Vladimir Putin said at the expanded board meeting of Defense Ministry on Tuesday, adding that the Russian side expects "a clear reply" to its proposals.

"There are some signals that partners are ready to seemingly work on this. But there is also a danger that an attempt will be made to talk down and swamp all our proposals and use the pause to do what they want," he said, adding that Moscow will not be satisfied with "such a development of events."

"We expect constructive and meaningful talks with a clear and final result, in certain terms, which will ensure equal security for all," Putin noted.

However, Moscow will only be able to target such a result in the event of a full-fledged development of its own army, he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry made public drafts of a Russian-US treaty on security guarantees and an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO member-states on December 17. The drafts were handed to the US side at a meeting at the ministry on December 15.