NATO fails to respond to numerous Russian proposals for security dialogue — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow has sent NATO numerous proposals for security dialogue but is yet to receive a single response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT Deutsch on Thursday.

"We know what security issues are. This is why we are creating armed forces, calling on our Western partners to engage in talks on ways to make the world a safer and a more stable place, prevent conflicts and resolve issues peacefully. How many proposals did we send to our Western partners through the North Atlantic Alliance and how many answers did we get? We sent a lot of proposals and did not get a single answer," Zakharova pointed out.

She added that the West’s attempt to blame Russia for deploying troops on the border with Ukraine is nothing but propaganda. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recommended that rather than making questions about the positions of Russian troops, Western media outlets should focus on how many NATO troops were stationed in Ukraine and how much weaponry had been provided to the country in the previous years. The diplomat also pointed to the multiple drills that NATO conducted in the Black Sea, designating Russia as its notional enemy.

According to Zakharova, Russia handed the US a list of at least five cases of provocative actions that US Air Force aircraft had conducted against civilian flights over the Black Sea. "This is what our Western partners should be concerned about instead of being troubled over Russia, a sovereign state, having its own armed forces on its own territory," she concluded.