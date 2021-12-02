Russia and US committed to OSCE principles but view them differently — top diplomat

STOCKHOLM, December 2. / TASS /. Russia and the US have reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), however, the sides view them differently, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noting that Moscow expected to find balancing interests.

"Today, we have confirmed our commitment to the principles of the Helsinki Final Act and other fundamental documents of the OSCE, however, it is clear that we perceive these principles in different ways," the Russian top diplomat noted. "I have no doubts that the only way to resolve the ongoing crisis, which is rather tense, is to find a balance of interests. I hope we will do it today."

According to Lavrov, during the meeting with the US secretary of state, the Russian delegation "strives to make a step towards the agreements reached by the countries’ leaders this June in Geneva.