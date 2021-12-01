US to introduce effective sanctions on Russia in case of invasion in Ukraine — Blinken

RIGA, December 1. /TASS/. Washington is ready to introduce large-scale economic sanctions on Moscow in the case of an alleged possible Russian invasion in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a press conference following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday.

"We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we've refrained from using in the past," he said.

According to Blinken, Washington intends to inform Moscow in advance over details of possible restrictions.

Besides, the US authorities urge Ukraine to exercise restraint in its relations with Russia in the current situation.

"United States remains unwavering in our support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity. And committed to our security partnership with Ukraine. <...> We're also urging Ukraine to continue to exercise restraint," Blinken said.