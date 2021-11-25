US assessment of religious freedom in Russia is detached from reality — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The US assessment of religious freedom in Russia is detached from reality and of an anti-Russian nature, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday commenting on the "country of particular concern" list in terms of ensuring religious freedom released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 17.

According to the diplomat, Russia is on the list, since it has allegedly "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom."

"The fact that the American assessment doesn’t correspond with reality, doesn’t correlate with the facts, I think it is the least severe one. This is yet another deliberate attack by the United States on our country and a number of other states. I’m positive that those who worked on this report have no idea about life here. [It seems like] a complete detachment from reality, intentional or non-intentional, I think there is the attitude which uses while preparing such documents."

"I’d like to point out once again and confirm that our country is free from all the horrors which were described. There is no religious persecution, specific individuals and organizations that violate the administrative and criminal legislation of our country are and have been brought to justice," the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman concluded.