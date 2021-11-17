Kiev knows attack against Crimea will be seen as attack against Russia - deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 17./TASS/. A war for Crimea in the heads of Ukrainian politicians remains within the bounds of empty resolutions, since Kiev knows that hostile actions will be regarded as an attack against Russia, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN Gennady Kuzmin told the United Nation’s General Assembly Third Committee on Wednesday. The committee was looking into a draft resolution on human rights in Crimea and Sevastopol put forward by Ukraine.

"It is simply impossible to seriously discuss the situation with human rights in Crimea based on this document. A heady brew of fantastic tales and thriller," the diplomat pointed out. "Meanwhile, life itself confirms the rightness of the Crimean people, who almost unanimously spoke in favor of the reunification with Russia in 2014," he said. "Unlike in today’s Ukraine, residential neighborhoods are not being shelled in Crimea, people are not being burned alive, journalists are not killed, no Nazi marches are held and the native language is not prohibited," Kuzmin stressed.

He said that as part of Ukraine, the residents of Crimea were doomed to "death, destruction and humiliation". "And thank God, the war for Crimea in the minds of Ukrainian politicians remains within the bounds of empty resolutions. Since an attack against Crimea is an attack against the Russian Federation. Ukraine knows this. And you know," the deputy ambassador stressed.

After the Western-backed coup of February 2014 in Ukraine, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of all Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.