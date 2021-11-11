No agreement on Russia-US summit yet, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. There is currently no agreement on a Russia-US summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

"As of today, there is no specific agreement," he said, adding, however, that the issue remained relevant.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that there was no agreement yet on a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States. "Everything is possible," he said, when asked to comment on reports that a Russia-US summit might take place online before the end of the year and an in-person meeting was possible next year. "There is no real agreement yet," Peskov noted, adding that an announcement would be made once an agreement was reached.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported earlier, citing sources, that the presidents of Russia and the US might hold an online meeting before the end of the year and an in-person meeting early next year. Peskov, in turn, said that both Moscow and Washington were interested in establishing direct contact between the two presidents in the near future. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed high-level Russian-US contacts with Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit in late October. He told the Rossiya-1 TV channel that the US leader had highlighted his desire for further contact with his Russian counterpart.