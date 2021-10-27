Kremlin: Leaders’ in-person contacts better than online interaction but reality remains

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The arrangement of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s international contacts factors in the current epidemiological situation while the tourism component has already been minimal as far as the head of state’s foreign visits go, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized on Wednesday in response to a question on whether Putin regrets that participating in large international forums is now being done online.

"Face-to-face contacts are always better but there are actual conditions that we live in, a real pandemic, an epidemiological hazard. This is the reality everyone is forced to live in, including the president," the Kremlin official stressed.

Replying to a question about whether Putin would like to visit the Cambodia-hosted 2022 East Asia Summit in person, which would include sightseeing, the spokesman noted that "the tourist component in the president’s trips is minimal or completely absent altogether."

On Wednesday, Putin will participate in a videoconference of the East Asia Summit chaired this year by Brunei.