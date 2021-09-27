United Russia demonstrates wish to rejuvenate itself — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 27. /TASS/. The United Russia party at the recent elections demonstrated the wish to rejuvenate itself in line with society's expectations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video conference with the leaders of the party's election list on Monday.

"It is important that the party has demonstrated the striving for internal development and renewal, which is certainly in great demand from society," Putin said. "It is important that the party includes in its lists respectable and eminent people, including both legislators with a large record and very young people, whose activity is promising."

Putin said that new personalities, too, deserved to be people's representatives in the supreme body of legislative power.