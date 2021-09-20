United Russia may gain constitutional majority in State Duma — CEC head

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia political wins the constitutional majority in the State Duma, despite it securing less votes than during the 2016 elections, Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova said Monday.

"As you see, the United Russia won the majority of votes, which ensures the constitutional majority. However, this is a lower outcome compared to 2016," she said.

After the processing of 99.72% of all ballots, the United Russia won 49.84% of votes. The party’s representatives win in 198 single-mandate constituencies. In 2016, the United Russia secured 54.19% of votes, gaining 343 seats in the State Duma.