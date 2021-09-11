No loss of sovereignty implied in Moscow-Minsk agreements — Belarusian PM

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The implementation of the programs within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus does not envisage that the countries will lose either their political or economic sovereignty, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said in a televised interview with Belarus-1 channel on Saturday.

"We intentionally did not let leaks out at the stage of the event, since the positions frequently changed. We wanted to show the Belarusian and Russian public a ready-made version that would not give grounds for speculation. The fact that yesterday the Russian prime minister and I presented our agreements more broadly than the presidents has lifted very many questions. None of the activities, which will be implemented within the framework of the union programs, implies limitations or loss of either political or economic sovereignty of Belarus," Golovchenko said.

The Belarusian prime minister explained that each of the 28 union programs, negotiated by Belarus and Russia, provides for various activities.

"It has activities scheduled for up to 2027. They are all different speed: 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025… I think that as soon as the programs are approved by the Supreme State Council and become legally effective, we will specify them in more detail," the prime minister said.

On Thursday, after the talks in the Kremlin between the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, 28 programs of the two states’ union were approved. The Russian president pointed out that at the talks they reached agreements on a shared macroeconomic policy, on the integration of payment systems, on deeper cooperation in cybersecurity as well as in the customs, tax and energy sectors and other areas. On Friday, the two prime ministers approved these programs at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in Minsk.