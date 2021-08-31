Russia, USSR never forced any decisions on Afghanistan, Lavrov notes

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Soviet Union actively participated in creating the Afghan economy and establishing an accustomed way of life in that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of national and cultural associations on Tuesday.

"We worry very much about our closest allies and neighbors that border Afghanistan and Russia without any visa regime and we are really worried about the Afghan people. The USSR was the first to recognize Afghanistan [as an independent state]. And the USSR was actively engaged in creating the Afghan economy, helping Afghans live in the country using the principles and laws of their ancestors. We never imposed anything on Afghanistan. That is the case, even though we have our own bitter experience," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Moscow is not gloating over the latest developments in Afghanistan. The philosophy of Russia’s actions on the international scene is based on respect for the traditions of all peoples and their culture, the Russian foreign minister stressed.

On August 30, the United States wrapped up its evacuation of civilians from Kabul and its entire military mission in Afghanistan. The decision to end the American military campaign in Afghanistan that had kicked off in October 2001 and turned out to be America’s longest war overseas was announced by US President Joe Biden on April 14. Following the US decision, the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) stepped up its offensive across the country and seized full control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance.